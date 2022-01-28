Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Has One Clear Goal Ahead Of Year 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Rhamondre Stevenson was one of the NFL’s top rookie rushers in 2021. Now, he wants to develop the other half of his game.

Speaking virtually with NESN.com from the Panini Rookie Closeout in Los Angeles, the New England Patriots running back said his No. 1 goal as he prepares for his second pro season is to improve as a pass-catcher.

“I think I’m going to work on my route-running a lot more this offseason,” Stevenson said Friday. “Just route-running for the most part, pass-catching out of the backfield.”

Just caught up with Rhamondre Stevenson, who's out in LA at the Panini Rookie Closeout. Said he plans to place a big emphasis on route-running this offseason. Focused on improving as a pass-catcher. pic.twitter.com/9DqajZ4oA6 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 28, 2022

Stevenson showed flashes of that ability this season, catching 14 passes on 18 targets for 123 yards in 12 games and adding four catches on four targets for 33 yards in New England’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 23-year-old also was a capable receiver in college at Oklahoma, tallying 18 receptions for 211 yards in six games as a senior.

The Patriots rarely utilized him in that capacity, however, especially down the stretch. Stevenson carried the ball 78 times over his final six regular-season games but saw just five targets during that span.

“I’m very confident and comfortable doing it,” Stevenson said. “I just need to sharpen up my routes and just be more consistent route-running and catching the ball out of the backfield. But I feel like I’m very capable of doing that.”