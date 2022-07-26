WNBA Star Liz Cambage, LA Sparks Parting Ways Through Contract Divorce

NESN Logo Sign In

Another noteworthy WNBA star has parted ways with her team.

The Los Angeles Sparks agreed to follow through with center Liz Cambage’s contract buyout requests, the team announced Tuesday.

“It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said in the press release. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”

Cambage began her career with the Tulsa Shock, whom she played for from 2011 to 2013, before transitioning to the Dallas Wings in 2018. She spent a season in Dallas before requesting a trade prior to the 2019 season and playing two seasons for the Las Vegas Aces (She did not play in the WNBA in 2012, 2014-17 and 2020).

Cambage’s move follows Tina Charles’ divorce from the Phoenix Mercury earlier this season. Whereas Charles quickly found a new home in Seattle, it’s unclear what the 30-year-old Cambage’s future holds at the moment.

The 6-foot-9 center averaged 13 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game over the course of 25 games this season for the Sparks. Despite having made it known over the years how much she wanted to play in L.A., Cambage reportedly requested the contract divorce and “quit” the team, sources told WNBA insider Khristina Williams.

The Sparks are looking to get back into the playoffs after missing out last season for the first time in a decade. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out for the Sparks and what Cambage’s future has in store.