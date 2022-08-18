Alex Verdugo Enjoying Successful Offensive Summer With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo is having a successful summer.

The Red Sox outfielder continued his hot stretch Wednesday night when he went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI in Boston’s 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Verdugo also walked twice and got on base five times.

Verdugo has been a bright spot for the Red Sox especially in July when the team struggled mightily and fell out of a postseason Wild Card spot. According to Boston Sports Info on Twitter, Verdugo is slashing .319/.371/.454/.825 since June 15 with 20 extra-base hits, 27 RBIs while batting .207.

Alex Verdugo



Since June 15th has lead the Red Sox in RBI with 27



207 AB – 4 HR – 27 RBI – 20 XBH

.319/.371/.454/.825



Keeping the Sox afloat — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 18, 2022

Manager Alex Cora moved Verdugo to the cleanup spot in the lineup and it’s clearly paid off.

Verdugo looks to continue his hot streak Thursday night as the Red Sox go for the sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.