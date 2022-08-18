Red Sox Wrap: Strong Pitching Keeps Boston Rolling With Win Vs. Pirates

The Boston Red Sox secured their fifth win over the last six games by taking down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-3, on Wednesday night at PNC Park.
The Red Sox have returned to the .500 mark with a 59-59 record while the lowly Pirates dropped to 45-72.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Rich Hill certainly deserves credit for how he performed after not pitching in over a week. Hill allowed two runs after the first two batters he faced, but settled down to stifle the Pirates from there on.
Hill wasn’t the only story regarding Boston’s superb pitching on the night, which held Pittsburgh to six hits — half of which came in the ninth inning off of Jeurys Familia, who struggled in his Red Sox debut.
A couple of members of the bullpen starred as well with Ryan Brasier mowing the Pirates down in the sixth inning by striking out the side in order while Hirokazu Sawamura tossed two scoreless frames without yielding a hit.
Red Sox pitching hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a game since facing the Atlanta Braves last week, and it’s been the catalyst for them stringing wins together.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Hill, who got his first start since Aug. 8, completely shook off allowing a two-run homer to Bryan Reynolds in the bottom of the first. Hill then retired 12 straight batters and finished allowing the two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
— Alex Verdugo was constantly on base, going 3-for-3 out of the cleanup spot with two walks and one RBI. Verdugo also scored two runs.
— Christian Arroyo’s hot streak just doesn’t seem to end. He went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a key two-run double into the right-center gap in the top of the second.
