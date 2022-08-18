Red Sox Wrap: Strong Pitching Keeps Boston Rolling With Win Vs. Pirates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox secured their fifth win over the last six games by taking down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-3, on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

The Red Sox have returned to the .500 mark with a 59-59 record while the lowly Pirates dropped to 45-72.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Rich Hill certainly deserves credit for how he performed after not pitching in over a week. Hill allowed two runs after the first two batters he faced, but settled down to stifle the Pirates from there on.

Hill wasn’t the only story regarding Boston’s superb pitching on the night, which held Pittsburgh to six hits — half of which came in the ninth inning off of Jeurys Familia, who struggled in his Red Sox debut.

A couple of members of the bullpen starred as well with Ryan Brasier mowing the Pirates down in the sixth inning by striking out the side in order while Hirokazu Sawamura tossed two scoreless frames without yielding a hit.

Red Sox pitching hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a game since facing the Atlanta Braves last week, and it’s been the catalyst for them stringing wins together.