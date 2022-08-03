Astros’ Christian Vázquez Has Unique Role In First Game Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

A day after getting traded to the Astros, ex-Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez wasn’t in Houston’s starting lineup Tuesday.

But the Astros still found a way to get Vázquez involved against his former team.

Prior to the first pitch of the contest, Astros manager Dusty Baker sent Vázquez out with Houston’s lineup card to exchange it with Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles. You can see Vázquez high-fiving his former coach here, and the two reportedly shared a hug as well.

It certainly was a nice gesture by Baker and the Astros to afford Vázquez, who spent eight seasons with the Red Sox, that opportunity to thank his former team one last time on the field.

Getting traded to the Astros was certainly an emotional moment for Vázquez, as he posted a heartfelt message to the organization on his Instagram account. The veteran catcher also didn’t rule out a possible return to the Red Sox next season.

While Vázquez only got to hand out the lineup card in the second game of the three-game set, he could be in the lineup facing his former team in the series finale Wednesday afternoon. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the contest, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.