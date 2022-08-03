CT Sun Wrap: Sun Defeat Mercury Behind Alyssa Thomas’ Triple Double

The Connecticut Sun came out on top against the Phoenix Mercury, 87-63, Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun improved to 21-10 while the Mercury fell to 13-18.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Both teams got off to a very slow start, struggling to get shots to fall. The first quarter ended tied at 13-13. At the half, the Mercury shot just 30.3% (10-for-33) from the field and 3-for-16 from beyond the arc. The Sun fared slightly better shooting 35% overall (14-for-40) and 4-for-13 from 3-point land. The Sun picked things up in the second quarter, outscoring the Mercury 22-12.

The Sun carried that momentum into the second half. The second half was much better for both teams shooting wise. Alyssa Thomas had yet another triple-double, her second of the season and her WNBA career. She is a true leader and catalyst for the Sun squad.

Natisha Hiedeman also had herself a night from beyond the arc, shooting 4-for-6 from outside. Her improved shot helped carry the Sun into the win column.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Thomas recorded the aforementioned triple-double on the night. She finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

— Hiedeman also led the way for the Sun with 16 points, 12 of which coming from 3-pointers.

— Skylar Diggins-Smith had herself a night for the Mercury with 15 points, four assists and two rebounds.

WAGER WATCH
The Sun had a total team points over/under of 88.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The under hit as the Sun scored 87 points. A $100 bet paid out $195.24.

UP NEXT
The Sun will face the Mercury at home once again Thursday with tip off set for 7 p.m. ET.

