CT Sun Wrap: Sun Defeat Mercury Behind Alyssa Thomas’ Triple Double

The Connecticut Sun came out on top against the Phoenix Mercury, 87-63, Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun improved to 21-10 while the Mercury fell to 13-18.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Both teams got off to a very slow start, struggling to get shots to fall. The first quarter ended tied at 13-13. At the half, the Mercury shot just 30.3% (10-for-33) from the field and 3-for-16 from beyond the arc. The Sun fared slightly better shooting 35% overall (14-for-40) and 4-for-13 from 3-point land. The Sun picked things up in the second quarter, outscoring the Mercury 22-12.

The Sun carried that momentum into the second half. The second half was much better for both teams shooting wise. Alyssa Thomas had yet another triple-double, her second of the season and her WNBA career. She is a true leader and catalyst for the Sun squad.

Natisha Hiedeman also had herself a night from beyond the arc, shooting 4-for-6 from outside. Her improved shot helped carry the Sun into the win column.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Thomas recorded the aforementioned triple-double on the night. She finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.