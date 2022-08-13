Celtics’ Grant Williams, Jaylen Brown Discussed Offseason Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

One Boston Celtics player has made efforts to reach out to a fellow teammate amid an offseason of trade rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown.

Celtics forward Grant Williams spoke with members of the media at Celtics Jr. Camp on Friday, touching base on his offseason while also revealing conversations he’s had with Brown regarding trade rumors centered around the 25-year-old star and Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant.

“Yeah, it’s a significant rumor,” Williams told reporters, as published via video by CLNS Media. “It’s something that you do your best to take for a grain of salt. … I feel like JB’s mature in the mindset and he knows that. I talked to him, texted him… reach out as much as you can, but it’s one of those things that, it’s the league, it’s a business.”

Williams added: “One of those things you can’t really be discouraged by. I feel like we love JB.”

When discussing the rumors, Williams also made a throwback comparison to ex-Celtic Kevin Garnett.

“I feel like we love JB. Everyone here in Boston, everyone on the team,” Williams said. “… It kind of shows how valuable he is. … The fact that top 10 player in the world, you’re the focal point. Like it’s one of those things I remember back in the day with Al Jefferson and KG.”

In July of 2007, the Celtics infamously dealt Jefferson alongside Ryan Gomes, Gerald Green, Theo Ratliff, Sebastian Telfair, and two 2009 first-round picks in order to land Garnett — who went on to help lead Boston to raise Banner 17 in 2008 — from the Minnesota Timberwolves.