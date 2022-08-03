Chaim Bloom Admits One ‘Concern’ About Red Sox’s Christian Vázquez Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Chaim Bloom acknowledged Monday night after trading catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros that it would impact the Boston Red Sox beyond the diamond.

After all, Vázquez had been with the organization since 2008, debuting in the majors with Boston in 2014, and was extremely popular among teammates and coaches, including star shortstop Xander Bogaerts and manager Alex Cora.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox chief baseball officer also admitted there could be an adjustment between the lines, where Boston now will rely on the catching tandem of Kevin Plawecki and Reese McGuire.

Plawecki has been with the Red Sox for three seasons, while Boston acquired McGuire from the Chicago White Sox on Monday in exchange for reliever Jake Diekman. Neither has as much experience as Vázquez had with Boston’s pitching staff.

“Yeah, that is a concern,” Bloom told reporters Tuesday, when asked about losing Vázquez’s knowledge of the pitchers on Boston’s roster as the Red Sox contend for a playoff spot. “It’s something we talked about a lot, whether contemplating moving either of our catchers that we had or bringing new guys in from the outside. It is a concern. I think we tend to underrate that in this business, of how important that aspect of catching is. I don’t think there’s any way to measure it, but it’s super important. So, it’s something we talked about a lot.”

The Red Sox toed the line between buying and selling before Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline. They sent out Vázquez and Diekman while bringing in McGuire, first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham.

That strategy, coupled with Bloom’s comments, suggests Boston isn’t giving up on the 2022 season. It’s fair, though, to wonder whether the Red Sox would have been better off keeping Vázquez, rather than trading him for two prospects if they truly expect to contend down the stretch.