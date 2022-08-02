Alex Cora Bids Christian Vázquez Farewell After Trade From Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora was emotional when discussing Christian Vázquez getting traded to the Houston Astros on Monday night.

The former Red Sox catcher was drafted by Boston in 2008 and joined the big league club in 2014. Vázquez caught the final pitch in the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series championship in Game 5 and was a bright spot over the last few abysmal weeks for the team.

Cora spoke highly of Vázquez and continued to sing his praises Tuesday with an Instagram post.

“To see you become the player that you are = awesome,” Cora captioned the photo of the two of them. “Watch you grow into the man you are = PRICELESS.”

Cora joked Monday he was hopeful Vázquez wouldn’t be in the Astros’ lineup over the next two days as the Red Sox continue their series in Houston.

The two sides play their middle game Tuesday night with first pitch from Minute Maid Park set for 8:10 p.m. ET on NESN.