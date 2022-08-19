CT Sun Wrap: Jonquel Jones Leads Sun To Game 1 Win Vs. Wings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun opened up their first-round series in winning fashion, defeating the Dallas Wings, 93-68, on Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena — positioning themselves for a two-game series sweep.

The Sun take a 1-0 lead, while the Wings fall behind 0-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Last season’s WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones led the offensive charge — to which the Wings had no answer — in Game 1 for the Sun.

The four-time WNBA All-Star entered Thursday’s matchup with an 11.1 point per game average this year against the Wings, as noted by ESPNU’s pregame coverage. However, that would prove to be meaningless, with Jones contributing 15 points and five rebounds in the first half alone.

Opening the third quarter, up 10 points, the Sun defense was dominant. Finishing winners of the defensive battle as well, racking up more steals (10) than Dallas (five), as well as rebounds (Sun 35, Wings 28). The Sun never allowed the Wings to take a lead in the second half of the game. DeWanna Bonner (two), Dijonai Carrington (two), and Natisha Heidman (two) were the leaders in steals for the Sun — Bonner also added a block.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jones finished as the game’s leading scorer, dropping 19 points with eight rebounds and three assists on 5-for-10 shooting from the field and 7-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line. The 28-year-old veteran added three assists and a steal to her final stat line to open her playoff campaign.