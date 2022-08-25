Ex-MLB GM Ranks Two Red Sox Prospects Among Updated Top 50

NESN Logo Sign In

Jim Bowden, a former Major League Baseball general manager who now works as an MLB analyst, on Thursday released an updated top 50 prospects list for The Athletic.

Two Red Sox farmhands cracked the rankings: Marcelo Mayer at No. 14 and Triston Casas at No. 39.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as Mayer and Casas are widely considered Boston’s two top prospects. But it’s another indication that better days could lie ahead for the Red Sox despite their inconsistent 2022 season.

Here’s what Bowden wrote about Mayer, a 19-year-old shortstop currently stationed at High-A Greenville:

“Mayer has strong bat-to-ball skills and plus bat speed. He can hit high velocity in all areas of the strike zone and he consistently makes sweet-spot contact. He uses the entire field and has above-average raw power with elite back spin, which means the doubles will turn into home runs as he develops. He has soft hands and quick feet at shortstop with range to both sides, and his instincts and baseball IQ are impressive.”

And here’s what the ex-MLB exec wrote about Casas, a 22-year-old first baseman who’s currently at Triple-A Worcester and on the cusp of reaching the majors:

“I’m not sure why the Red Sox haven’t given Casas an opportunity in the majors (here’s what Chaim Bloom had to say about that), but I still think he’ll be their long-term answer at first base. Casas has a minor-league career on-base percentage of .380, and I think that will translate to the majors. He’s hit 22 doubles and 10 home runs in 297 plate appearances this season and profiles as a 40-doubles, 20-home run bat in the majors someday.”