Ex-Red Sox Jarrod Saltalamacchia Puts Asterisk On 2020 Dodgers Title

One former Boston Red Sox catcher isn’t a believer in the legitimacy behind the 2020 World Series title.

Former Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, a 2013 World Series champion, made a guest appearance on Audacy Sports’ “The Bradfo Sho” with WEEI’s Rob Bradford and introduced a bold take on the 2020 World Series.

“I put an asterisk on the Dodgers’ World Series because that’s 60 games,” Saltalamacchia told Bradford. “I’ve done 162. I know there’s a huge difference. You win 162 games, then you’re doing something.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was delayed in 2020 with play beginning on July 23.

The Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays would go on to meet in the 2020 World Series, with the Dodgers defeating the Rays in six games and seizing their franchise’s seventh title.

Saltalamacchia, who spent 12 years in the MLB, played four seasons in Boston — batting .243 while collecting 293 hits with 55 home runs and 181 RBIs in 355 career games as a Red Sox.

This summer, the 37-year-old served as an assistant coach for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League — partaking in another title with the Braves defeating the Brewster Whitecaps, sweeping the best of three series in two games.