Fox Sports’ Nick Wright Believes Celtics, Nets ‘Are Negotiating Like Jerks’

The latest reports involving the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant fired the sports debates yet again.

Nick Wright of Fox Sports explained why he believes that trade negotiations between the Celtics and Nets — involving Durant — have delayed due to some unreasonable swap proposals from both sides.

“Both side are negotiating like jerks,” Wright said during a segment on FS1’s “First Things First,” on Thursday. “Sean Marks saying, ‘My opening salvo is (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown.’ That makes me not call you for a month. That’s like, ‘Okay, you’re being unserious. Stop it.’ The Celtics’ response being like, ‘I guess we’ll give you Jaylen Brown, and maybe we’ll throw in Payton Pritchard and one pick.’ Well, that’s not enough, either.”

Wright added: “I think they were both on such far extremes, and there is no ticking clock. … There is not a trade to be made, that works, except for to New Orleans or to Boston. And Kevin Durant’s going to be playing for one of those two teams this year.”

Wright, like many others in the sports media realm, has made sure to add his two cents on the Durant-Celtics rumors that’ve made up for a strong majority of the NBA rumor mill as of late.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Boston was listed as a preferred destination for the 12-time NBA All-Star, currently awaiting the fulfillment of his request to Brooklyn’s front office.