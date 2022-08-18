Heat Still Not Over This Call From Eastern Conference Finals Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Heat can’t seem to get a controversial play from their Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics off their mind even though it occurred nearly three months ago.

The Heat brought back up Max Strus’ 3-pointer from the corner in the third quarter of that contest, which initially was ruled a good basket but was then wiped away by officials minutes later with video replay deeming Strus stepped out of bounds before making the shot.

It’s still tough to tell whether Strus truly had hit foot on the line, but it’s clear where the Heat stand on the issue. Miami ended up using a screen grab of that play to vent their frustration on social media over not being selected to play on Christmas Day for the 2022-23 season, which the Celtics were.

Guess we were this close to getting a Christmas game? ¯_(?)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Lu9CLgx5iU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 17, 2022

The Heat can remain salty all they want over the play, but they still had plenty of time to overcome the call, yet failed to do so on their home floor.

Miami’s gripe about not playing on the league’s marquee day might be valid. The Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks were the Eastern Conference teams that got the nod over them to play on the holiday.

The Heat probably should have got the slot over the Knicks, who didn’t even make the play-in tournament last year. But the Knicks play in one of the biggest markets in the league and while the Heat have turned into a perennial contender, they don’t have the star power like they used to when LeBron James was roaming South Beach.