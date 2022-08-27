How Josh McDaniels Explained Ex-Patriots Wideout’s Surprise INT

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Zuber caught two passes against his old team Friday night. One was thrown by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers; the other, by Patriots QB Bailey Zappe.

Wait, what?

No, Zuber didn’t switch teams midway through the Raiders’ 23-6 preseason victory at Allegiant Stadium. He switched positions.

After beginning the game on offense, Zuber, who’s fighting for a spot on the Raiders’ 53-man roster made a fourth-quarter cameo in Las Vegas’ defensive backfield. With just under seven minutes remaining, an errant Zappe pass sailed over the head of wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey and straight to Zuber.

It was the first career interception for the 25-year-old, who’d never played an NFL snap on defense before Friday night.

A WR INT?!?!?



Isaiah Zuber does it all ?



Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who coached Zuber in 2020 as New England’s offensive coordinator, explained after the game how the receiver’s jump to defense came to be.