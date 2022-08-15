How Patriots Coaches Are Approaching Ongoing Play-Caller ‘Process’

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had not one, but two offensive play-callers in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Which one will handle those duties once the real games begin? They’re still not saying.

It’s all part of the “process” — the word head coach Bill Belichick used to describe his team’s mysterious plan to replace longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

That process is being spearheaded by Belichick, senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. Patricia and Judge both called plays against the Giants, with the former doing so during Brian Hoyer’s two opening drives and the latter taking over after rookie Bailey Zappe relieved the veteran backup QB.

Is Belichick holding a midsummer play-calling competition between the two former NFL head coaches he has on staff? He says that’s not the case.

Patricia, who’s handled the majority of play-calling responsibilities in training camp practices, also said he does not feel like he’s competing with Judge for that role.

“Honestly, it’s just collaborative from that standpoint,” said Patricia, a former Patriots defensive coordinator. “We follow Coach Belichick’s lead. I’m just trying to my job to the best of my ability, whatever he asks me to do on any given day. And that’s the beauty of it. That’s what I love. It’s always new and exciting and challenging from that standpoint. We’re all just working together right now.”