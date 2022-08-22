Josh Winckowski Returning To Red Sox Amid Nathan Eovaldi Uncertainty

NESN Logo Sign In

What seemed to be an inevitability on Saturday, will become a reality for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Josh Winckowski will officially make another start for Boston in place of injured starter Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox announced Monday. Winckowski is listed as Boston’s probable pitcher for Tuesday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, the only Red Sox pitcher currently listed for a game this week.

This news comes as no shock, as Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Eovaldi would not make his upcoming start on Sunday, citing his poor response to treatment on a trapezius muscle. It will become the second time Eovaldi?s turn in the rotation will be skipped, with another stint on the injured list looking like a real possibility for the veteran.

Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, meaning Boston will be forced to make a roster move to get him back up in time for the series against Toronto.

Winckowski has a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts, dropping his latest spot-start to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-2.

Kutter Crawford and Michael Wacha are lined up to start the second and third games of the Toronto series on normal rest. First pitch for Winckowski’s start at Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can catch the action with NESN 360.