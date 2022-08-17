Kiké Hernandez Makes Much-Anticipated Comeback In Red Sox Lineup

It's been a long two months without Kiké.

Kiké is back in action!

Following a series hip flexor strain, Kiké Hernandez made his comeback appearance in the Red Sox lineup, playing short stop with Trevor Story’s glove, for Boston’s 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Although Hernandez went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts at the plate, his first at-bat produced a long fly ball resulting in a sacrifice fly that led Alex Verdugo to score in the first inning.

