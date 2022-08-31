Kyle Busch Fires Back At Twitter User Who Says He Types Like ’11-Year-Old’

A figure as large as NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is going to have eyes on every move he makes, especially on social media.

As was the case last Thursday, when Busch commented on his brother’s post, when Kurt Busch announced his decision to remove himself from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs due to injury.

The comment was littered with texting abbreviations that make for a tough read.

“I’m so sorry Kurt Busch,” Kyle Busch tweeted Thursday. “I know how much u have weighing on u n I’m proud u continue to put ur health first. Can’t wait to have u back out there bro.”

A fan chimed in to critique the questionable use of texting lingo, replying with “Why do you type like an 11 year old.”

Busch, playing into the unnecessary but fair criticism, while defending his reasoning for the unique style, responded with:

“There r character limits on here.”

The “argument” will not be the most memorable exchange of his career but it made for some fun on social media.

