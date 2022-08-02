Magic Johnson Calls On Adam Silver To Retire Bill Russell’s No. 6

NESN Logo Sign In

In the wake of Bill Russell’s death, many have wondered how best to honor the Boston Celtics legend, and one NBA Hall of Famer has an idea.

Russell died on July 31, and the NBA world mourned his death. Many outside of sports also remembered the impact the 11-time NBA champion had as a civil rights pioneer. Earvin “Magic” Johnson made a callout on Twitter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver on how to best honor Russell’s legacy.

“Commissioner Adam Silver should retire No. 6 across the @NBA in honor of Bill Russell?s legacy,” Johnson tweeted Tuesday.

The gesture would mirror Major League Baseball’s move to retire Jackie Robinson’s No. 42. The MLB also holds a yearly “Jackie Robinson Day” where every player in the league dawns his number.

The NBA could perhaps make a similar move to celebrate an icon who transcends basketball, but the league has not made any official plans as of yet.