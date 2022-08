NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Wacha should be back for the Boston Red Sox soon enough.

The Red Sox dropped the first game of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, losing by a score of 7-3.

In Wacha’s rehab start, the Worcester Red Sox combined for a no-hitter as Wacha pitched 4 2/3 hitless innings.

