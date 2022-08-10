NBA Insider Theorizes When Celtics Could Make Trade For Kevin Durant

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are in a solid spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, but could things change a few months after the campaign begins?

That’s an idea ESPN NBA front office insider and former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Bobby Marks brought up on “NBA Today” on Tuesday when the panel discussed the Celtics as a trade destination for Kevin Durant. Boston and the Nets are reportedly not close to a deal, but that could change if the Celtics don’t get off to a promising start to the season.

“I think that Boston trade is more a Jan. trade,” Marks said, per ESPN YouTube video. “If Boston is sitting around the five seed — kind of similar to where they were a year ago, around .500 — where they say, you know what, Kevin Durant can get us over the top. You know what, Jaylen Brown’s got another year. He might leave in free agency in 2024. Durant and (Jayson) Tatum together could push us to that top seed.

“I think that’s the issue with a lot of these teams right now. I’ve been through it. We love our rosters in Aug. and in Sep. But when it gets to Oct. and you start playing a little bit, it’s like, well, maybe we can give a little bit more than we’re offering right now for Kevin Durant.”

It’s a point Marks brought up during NBA Summer League, and NBA writer Tim Bontemps followed up saying it could be good leverage for the Nets.

The problem is Durant’s reported dissatisfaction with Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks — not relation to Bobby Marks — and head coach Steve Nash. Durant has reportedly told Nets owner Joe Tsai he must choose between the 10-time All-NBA star or Marks and Nash. Tsai has publicly backed his front office and coaching staff, which seemingly makes the start of training camp a deadline for a Durant trade.

However, the Nets appear to have a high asking price for the 12-time All-Star. The Nets reportedly asked for both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and when offered a package including Derrick White, Brooklyn reportedly wanted Marcus Smart in the deal and not White. But Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination because of the appealing prospect of playing with Smart, along with his relationship with head coach Ime Udoka.