Rich Hill Volunteers For Different Role With Red Sox Bullpen Shorthanded

NESN Logo Sign In

Starting pitcher Rich Hill was completely discouraged he didn’t give the Boston Red Sox more of a lift with his outing in Tuesday’s extra-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The 42-year-old lefty looks to makeup for his lackluster showing though, in which he pitched just four innings while giving up four runs on seven hits, by trying to help out a taxed Boston bullpen.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Wednesday’s matchup with the Braves at Fenway Park that Hill volunteered to pitch in relief for the rest of the week, per Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. Hill will be available out of the bullpen starting Thursday when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles for one game before taking on the New York Yankees in a three-game series, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The Red Sox bullpen certainly could use some reinforcement after closer Tanner Houck landed on the injured list and Cora had to use seven different relievers in the opener against the Braves.

Hill moving to the bullpen, even if it’s just on a short-term basis, might help him regain his effectiveness as well. The southpaw is 4-5 on the season and has posted a 4.75 ERA in 17 starts.

It’s unclear if this is a permanent move, but Hill’s spot in the rotation in the meantime would presumably be filled by Michael Wacha, who appears ready to return to the big leagues after battling injury.

The Red Sox look to split their two-game set with the Braves on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage with NESN 360.