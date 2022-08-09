Nets Owner Joe Tsai Seemingly Picks Side Amid Kevin Durant Report

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA owners typically don’t respond to reports involving their teams — they especially don’t tweet about them.

But Nets owner Joe Tsai did go to Twitter on Monday and his tweet seemingly referenced a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania stating forward Kevin Durant reportedly met with Tsai to reiterate his trade request and stated the Brooklyn owner would need to choose between the All-NBA star or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support,” Tsai tweeted. “We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”

What “the best interest” of the Nets is would be anyone’s guess. Durant reportedly told Tsai he does not have faith in the direction the franchise is headed.

The two-time NBA champion made his trade request on June 30, but a deal has been difficult to get done due to trade restrictions, like with the Miami Heat, or the Nets simply asking a lot from other teams.

The Celtics are reportedly still viewed as “the most significant” trade candidate, with Jaylen Brown seen as the key asset Boston can deal for Durant. However, the Nets reportedly turned down a proposal made by the Celtics. Boston reportedly offered Brown, Derrick White and draft capital for Durant, but Brooklyn instead countered with Marcus Smart, Brown and draft picks.