Patriots Joint Practice Observations: Everything We Saw On Raiders Day 2

“Once he breaks the huddle, it’s a strong possibility that the ball’s coming to your side,” said top cornerback Jalen Mills, who allowed just one Adams reception in team drills. “I think that’s just the mindset that you have to have. It’s the mindset that I have. He’s one of the the best, if not the best in this league, so there’s no better look right now than to see him play in and play out in practice for these last two days.”

— Mills lost all three of his 1-on-1 reps against Adams on Tuesday but rebounded nicely on Day 2, swatting the ball away from the former Green Bay Packers star on the first rep of WR/DB drills. He later notched another breakup against Tyron Johnson, perfectly mirroring Johnson’s route in the end zone.

Myles Bryant opened with losses on first two reps against Hunter Renfrow — whom he called one of the NFL’s top slot receivers — then beat Renfrow (pass breakup) and Keelan Cole on his final two. Jack Jones, Mitchell and Justin Bethel also had breakups during 1-on-1s.

Marcus Jones went 1-3 and was flagged for defensive holding. Jonathan Jones went 0-2, including a loss against Adams.

— Linebacker Mack Wilson nearly intercepted a pass during a Raiders two-minute drill, settling for a pass breakup. His speed and physicality should be assets for the Patriots’ defense this season.

— Jahlani Tavai continued to get work with New England’s first-team defense, rotating with Raekwon McMillan. Bill Belichick praised Tavai on Tuesday, saying the 2019 second-round draft pick has “done a nice job” this summer and “really developed a leadership role on the team.”

Tavai was part of the starting defense for last week’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and is a frequent special teams contributor, boosting his chances of sticking on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

— McMillan, a former Raider, took another post-practice dip in the full-size swimming pool that sits just feet away from Las Vegas’ practice field.

— Matthew Judon has been one of the Patriots’ best defensive players throughout training camp, and he popped again Wednesday. During one 11-on-11 period early in practice, the Pro Bowl edge rusher batted a pass at the line, stuffed a Raiders run and teamed up with Josh Uche to sack Carr, all in the span of four or five plays.

— Justin Herron subbed in for Wynn after the latter left practice. Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby beat him for a sack on the Patriots’ final drive, but Herron held his own against Crosby on the touchdown pass to Henry that closed out practice.