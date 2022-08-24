Ex-NFL Star Terrell Owens Runs Impressive 40-Yard Dash At 48 Years Old

NESN Logo Sign In

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens clearly has kept up with his cardio regimen, even 12 years following the last time we saw him take the field in an NFL uniform.

Now at 48 years old, Owens impressed the eyes of those watching yet again. On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported that ex-NFL star ran a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds while running against two current players of the Professional Indoor Football League — James Harden, 27, and Andrew Jamiel, 25.

The former NFL veteran with 15 seasons under his belt, can be seen leading the way on the track with the other two — nearly half Owens’ age — left trailing behind.

Owens finished his one-of-a-kind career collecting 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards, and 153 touchdowns as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.

The six-time Pro Bowler last took the field in 2010 with the Bengals and has insisted on his belief in a potential return. Back in April, Owens revealed that he was considering an NFL comeback, comparing himself to 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.