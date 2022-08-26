Patriots-Raiders Live Stream: Watch Preseason Finale Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots and Raiders will wrap up their respective preseasons Friday night when they square off in Las Vegas.

Josh McDaniels will face his longtime mentor, Bill Belichick, for the first time since leaving New England to coach the Raiders. The Patriots will visit Vegas again on Dec. 18 for a regular season matchup.

Both teams participated in joint practices this week, with the Patriots offense finally showing signs of life. Mac Jones and the starters reportedly will see the field Friday night but probably won’t play much.

So, get ready to watch some backups.

Here’s how to watch the Patriots-Panthers preseason game online and on TV:

When: Friday, Aug. 26, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: WBZ-TV (Local CBS affiliates)

Live stream: FuboTV | Patriots.com

