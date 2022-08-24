Three Studs, Three Duds For Patriots From Second Practice With Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

HENDERSON, Nev. — The bar was low, but the Patriots nevertheless were much better in their second joint practice with the Raiders.

New England’s offense saw a notable improvement, particularly during the second half of practice. Mac Jones and the first-team offense scored touchdowns on back-to-back two-minute drills against Las Vegas’ top defense. The final drive ended with a Hunter Henry touchdown grab that sparked a loud celebration on the Patriots sideline.

As for the defense, it once again struggled to contain superstar receiver Davante Adams but otherwise was solid. The Raiders didn’t run the ball nearly as much as they did Tuesday when New England’s front seven largely dominated the line of scrimmage.

Let’s go over the good and the bad with another joint-practice edition of “Three studs, Three duds.”

STUDS

WR Jakobi Meyers

The fourth-year wideout was excellent on Wednesday, once again proving to be Jones’ most consistently reliable target. And Meyers delivered the two plays of the day, a pair of over-the-shoulder contested touchdown grabs that capped two-minute periods for the Patriots. DeVante Parker has gotten most of the buzz this summer but Meyers has been New England’s best wideout throughout training camp.

LB Matthew Judon

Judon earned a spot on the list both days — and deservedly so. The star pass-rusher dominated the Raiders’ iffy offensive line from start to finish and even had a sack, run stuff and pass breakup on the same drive. His great camp continues.

QB Mac Jones

We were hard on Jones after Tuesday’s practice but the sophomore quarterback rebounded in a big way on Day 2. He completed 20 of 25 passes in competitive drills and showed more poise in the pocket than he did Tuesday. Sure, many of Jones’ completions were checkdowns and screens, but he also made some great throws to push the ball down the field when the Patriots were going no-huddle. It was his best practice in a while.