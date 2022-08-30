Patriots Roster Revealed: Here’s Full 53-Man Group After Cutdowns

After a summer’s worth of speculating, analyzing and number-crunching, we now have a clear picture of the Patriots roster.
New England on Tuesday afternoon revealed its initial 53-man group following roster cutdowns. The roster likely will change before Week 1 due to practice squad/injured reserve shuffling (Tyquan Thornton is bound for short-term IR) but, for the most part, the tough decisions have been made.
You can click here for a full list of all the cuts.
And here’s the full 53-man Patriots roster:
QUARTERBACK (3)
Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe
RUNNING BACK (4)
Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery
WIDE RECEIVER (5)
Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton
TIGHT END (2)
Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron, Chasen Hines
DEFENSIVE LINE (7)
Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, DaMarcus Mitchell, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts
LINEBACKER (7)
Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai
CORNERBACK (6)
Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade
SAFETY (5)
Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe
SPECIALISTS (6)
K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, ST Matthew Slater, ST Cody Davis, ST Brenden Schooler
We’ll find out about waiver climes and practice squad signings over the next two days.
The Patriots will open their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Follow NESN.com for any further updates on New England’s roster construction.