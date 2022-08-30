Patriots Roster Revealed: Here’s Full 53-Man Group After Cutdowns

NESN Logo Sign In

After a summer’s worth of speculating, analyzing and number-crunching, we now have a clear picture of the Patriots roster.

New England on Tuesday afternoon revealed its initial 53-man group following roster cutdowns. The roster likely will change before Week 1 due to practice squad/injured reserve shuffling (Tyquan Thornton is bound for short-term IR) but, for the most part, the tough decisions have been made.

You can click here for a full list of all the cuts.

And here’s the full 53-man Patriots roster:

QUARTERBACK (3)

Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

RUNNING BACK (4)

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton