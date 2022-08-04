Patriots Rumors: New Details On New England’s Play-Calling Situation

NESN Logo Sign In

Watching players typically is the top priority for reporters at Patriots training camp practices — and it still is.

However, there’s a close second this year: tracking walkie-talkies.

New England still hasn’t officially revealed who will call offensive plays this season. And though offensive line coach Matt Patricia often is the man in practice delivering the plays to quarterbacks via walkie-talkie, head coach Bill Belichick usually is glued to his side. Sometimes, Belichick delivers the plays himself. Other times, Belichick appears to give the play to Patricia, who then gives it to the quarterbacks.

And yet, it’s Patricia who reportedly remains the favorite to earn play-calling duties.

Check out this note from Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Wednesday night:

“As Matt Patricia has called the vast majority of Patriots offensive plays in training camp — with Joe Judge and Bill Belichick occasionally working in — the continued expectation is for Patricia to be the play caller/de facto OC once the season starts, according to a source,” Howe tweeted.

Patricia made a good point when asked about the situation Monday, explaining that most of the play-calling at this point in camp is just reading through a script, rather than making on-the-fly, game-like decisions.