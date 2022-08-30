Patriots To Benefit From Notable Dolphins’ Roster Move With Week 1 Looming

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Dolphins will be without a key contributor for the first four weeks of the season, and opponents like the New England Patriots might benefit.

Miami cornerback Byron Jones, 29, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list by the Dolphins on Tuesday. It came with the organization announcing a handful of roster moves ahead of the NFL’s 53-man cutdown deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Jones, a starting cornerback in Miami’s defensive backfield, now will miss the first four weeks of the season on PUP list. Jones’ absence from the team isn’t exactly common as he played 16 games during each of his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and missed just one game during the 2021 season. The Dolphins are expected to have No. 1 cornerback Xavien Howard in the fold with Miami’s tandem being one of the best in the league.

Obviously, the Patriots don’t go into the season or any week hoping an opponent will be less than 100% healthy, but it’s the reality in the NFL. And in this case, it’s noteworthy.

The Dolphins will host the Patriots in a Week 1 clash Sept. 11. With New England’s offense putting forth a disappointing showing throughout the preseason, it’s fair to think Mac Jones and company could use any advantage it can get.

The Patriots almost certainly will face Jones during their second matchup with their AFC East rival given that New England isn’t set to face Miami again until New Year’s Day in a Week 17 clash.

Miami currently is a three-point home favorite against the Patriots on DraftKings Sportsbook with less than two weeks before the season opener.