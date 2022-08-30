Everyone Talks About Mac Jones, But How Did Bailey Zappe Do In Camp?

“I think Bailey just continues to grow every day,” Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge said Monday morning “You know, for any rookie, there’s always a drastic change for them no matter what system you come out of in college — it’s just very different in the league. Bailey’s no exception. He played in a very pass-heavy offense in college. I think that’s something that definitely lends itself to some of the things he’s shown in preseason. But, some of the things maybe we haven’t done in preseason games, or things you don’t always see, are the progress he’s made in a lot of his fundaments and progressions and understanding of the defenses he’s gonna see in the league.

“He’s done a really good job of that. A lot of this stuff is very new for him, it’s very new for every rookie. One thing we’ve been very pleased with Bailey is, you know, very, very, very seldom do you see a repeat mistake from him. I’m not saying never, but very seldom. He’s very competitive, he’s very hard on himself. I think the way he prepares, he’s a guy who’s in very early, stays very late. He’s always asking for extras. He’s definitely very serious about his craft.”

Perhaps more than most rookie quarterbacks, Zappe could experience a difficult transition to the NFL due to the competition he faced at Western Kentucky. Belichick went in-depth on those hurdles during a Tuesday morning Zoom call.

“Bailey, first of all, has been out there every day, which is a good thing,” Belichick said. “He’s been able to take reps. Learn from situations that he’s experienced, improve on those. Get a better understanding and familiarity with the offense and also what’s going on with the defensive side of the ball. He’s improved in a lot of areas. Still has a lot of things to work on and a lot of experience to gain, but certainly trending in the right direction. As every quarterback that comes into the National Football League finds out, it’s just a different game at this level. The pass rushers are better. The coverage players are faster. There’s more man coverage, generally, than what they’ve seen in college. There’s a lot more press coverage than what they would see in college. There’s a lot more different blitz packages and protection issues than what they’ve seen in college.

“Those things are all, I’d say, big adjustments or things that the quarterbacks have a high volume of issues to deal with, but those are really the big ones. The multiplicity of coverages, the tightness of the coverage and the pass rush slash blitz combinations. There’s no substitute for experience. There’s a lot of on-the-job learning there. You can x and o it, put it on the blackboard. This coverage and this route, all that stuff. But what you’re actually seeing on the field is a little bit different when the quarterback has to take everything into account. The protection, the pass rush, the type of coverage that’s being played, and then the actual route that is being called.”

In a perfect world, Patriots fans won’t hear from or see Zappe until next offseason. If Mac Jones plays well and stays healthy, Zappe never should see the field. Plus, veteran backup Brian Hoyer likely will get first crack at garbage-time work and kneel-downs.

But it’ll be interesting to see how Zappe looks this time next year with another Patriots training camp and preseason under his belt. He was drafted to be more than a complete afterthought.