Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Key Veterans Return To Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Monday saw their best attendance yet of training camp.

Defensive backs Myles Bryant, Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers all returned to the field after missing all of last week. Defensive tackle Deatrich Wise also was back, though appeared limited.

Monday also marked the first padded practice of camp.

Here’s the full absence list:

G Chasen Hines

T Andrew Stuber

RB James White

QB Brian Hoyer

Hines and Stuber both have been inactive since minicamp. White still is working his way back from the hip injury he suffered last season. No word yet on what’s been keeping Hoyer out.

Also worth noting: Rookie running back Pierre Strong again went through conditioning drills on the lower practice field, as he did in the first four practices.