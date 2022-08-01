How Judge Reportedly Explained Deshaun Watson Suspension Ruling

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson is set to miss some time during the 2022 NFL regular season, but not as much as many expected.

Former United States district judge Sue L. Robinson, who served as an independent arbitrator for Waton’s hearing that began in late June, found the Browns quarterback violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and reportedly recommended a six-game suspension. Although Watson ultimately wasn’t indicted on any criminal charges, he did face over 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, citing a source, Robinson found Watson’s “pattern of behavior was egregious” but described the behavior as “nonviolent sexual conduct.”

The NFL Players Association reportedly does not intend to appeal Robinson’s ruling. The league itself has three days from Monday to decide if it wants to appeal.

Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract extension deal with the Browns back in March, only stands to lose a shade under $350,000 if his suspension is upheld. As it stands, he’s eligible to play in his first NFL game since 2020 on Oct. 23 when Cleveland visits the Baltimore Ravens.