Rafael Devers Reaches Impressive Milestone In Red Sox Win Vs. Pirates

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers continues to impress at the plate.

Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long reported an eye-catching stat on Devers on Wednesday, after the third baseman reached a new height in Boston’s 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting the top of a star-studded list.

Long posted the top five players in Red Sox history with the most extra-base hits at 25 years old or under. Devers made his way into first following Wednesday’s victory, which put the All-Star at 321 extra-base hits at 25 years old. He advanced past ex-Red Sox and now-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at 320, Ted Williams at 314, Bobby Doerr at 311 and Tony Conigliaro at 303.

The hit that propelled him was his 32nd double of the season, good for third across the American League. Devers crushed a line drive to Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds in the top of the ninth inning.

The third baseman has stacked up well against some Red Sox greats over the course of his career thus far. Devers has the rest of the season to add to his number of extra-base hits ahead his 26th birthday Oct. 24.