Red Sox Notes: Boston Displays Resiliency To Earn Walk-Off Victory

The Boston Red Sox seem to have no plans of just fading into the background over the final two months of the regular season.

In fact, the Red Sox showed they still have plenty of fight left on Friday night.

Boston overcame a one-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth against the New York York Yankees, and then in the following frame, Tommy Pham delivered a clutch single down the third-base line to lift the Red Sox to a 3-2 walk-off victory at Fenway Park.

The thrilling win in that type of fashion might be the catalyst for the Red Sox to go on a much-needed tear and pick up ground in the American League Wild Card playoff race.

“We were resilient tonight,” Pham told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “We needed that win, man. Wins like that can get you (going).”

Pham defined being resilient with his final at-bat in the game. Up to that point, the newly acquired outfielder had gone 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. But that was far from Pham’s mind when he stepped to the plate against Lou Trivino with runners on the corners and out one.

“End it,” Pham told Webster of his mentality in the pressure-packed situation. “We don’t get paid for overtime.”