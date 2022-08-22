Red Sox Notes: Wasted Middle Innings Prove Costly For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped another division series Sunday, losing the Little League Classic to the Baltimore Orioles in Williamsport, PA.

The Red Sox were able to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning off a Franchy Cordero home run. His homer evened things up but seemingly woke everyone up around him, following a five-inning drought in the middle of the game.

Part of that drought was thanks to Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta, who enjoyed another strong outing.

“I think Nick threw the ball great,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Breaking ball was good. He had them fooled. They were late on fastballs, out in front on breaking balls. Overall, it was a great outing.”

Baltimore’s immediate response was enough for them to pull away, as Orioles batters were patient against a struggling Boston bullpen. Baltimore drew two walks and a hit by pitch in the eighth inning to load the bases. One cement-truck breaking ball later, the game was out of reach.

Boston’s inability to score in the middle of the game allowed Baltimore to coast on a lead, and ultimately pull away late in the game as they knew how they would need to respond.

