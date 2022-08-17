Stephen A. Smith Rips ‘Trash’ Yankees As New York’s Struggles Continue

NESN Logo Sign In

Things are starting to go from bad to worse for the New York Yankees and it has even fans turning on their beloved ballclub.

The Yankees, who were booed off the field Tuesday night following their 11th loss in the last 13 games, have irked ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith, undoubtedly the loudest of critics. It’s not without reason as New York has scored just one run over their last three games, which included a shutout loss to the Red Sox as Boston claimed the weekend series.

“The Yankees, you look like trash right now. You look like flat-out trash,” Smith said during Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take.” “You worse than how it smells from the sewers in the Bronx. And I was born in the Bronx. I know what the hell I’m talking about.

“Y’all straight garage. There’s more expected from the New York Yankees,” Smith continued before making reference to the Yankees’ crosstown rival. “I’m worried about the Mets because I’m a Yankees fan. Let me tell you what can’t happen in New York City, Aaron Boone, if you want to keep your job. The Mets can’t be in the World Series and the Yankees at home. Even Hank and Hal (Steinbrenner) ain’t tolerating that.”

By the way, quick sidenote: It probably should be noted Hank Steinbrenner died in April of 2020.

The Yankees’ ongoing two-week disaster hasn’t cost New York the lead in the American League East, as they still possess a nine-game lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. But it has cost New York the top record in the American League with the Houston Astros possessing a 2 1/2-game lead.

Unless the Yankees are able to stop the bleeding, and quickly, it’s certain the criticisms will only grow louder.