Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo Has Meltdown In Dugout As Struggles Continue

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Yankees facing the curse of Joey Gallo?

Probably not, but New York is 2-10 since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline after a 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The Yankees lost their weekend series to the Boston Red Sox and have struggled to hit in their last 10 games. Though they still sit atop the American League East standings and have a 10-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays, this is not the same baseball the Bronx Bombers have played all season.

Frustrations are beginning to boil over and the latest example of that came Monday in the bottom of the third inning when Anthony Rizzo claimed he was hit by a pitch.

Disagreement after Rizzo gets plunked pic.twitter.com/hxg00m12Xb — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 16, 2022

Umpire D.J. Reyburn said Rizzo never made an attempt to get out of the way and the first baseman ended up striking out.

Rizzo walked back to the dugout and YES Network caught him slamming his helmet several times out of frustration.