Yankees Fans Have Turned Stands Into Barber Shop Amid Current Slump

A lot of strange things have happened at ballparks, and Tuesday at Yankee Stadium may take home the strangest and funniest of the season.

The New York Yankees have been in a slump since the All-Star break. The Bronx Bombers are 8-17 since the Major League Baseball All-Star game, including their latest loss Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The boo birds were out in the fourth inning, and the New York offense only mustered one run in the game. That’s when fans looked inward for entertainment.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, during Yankees right fielder Marwin Gonzalez’s at-bat, one fan was giving another haircut on the bleachers, armed with a comb and a spray bottle.

The Yankees are so tough to watch right now that the fans have turned the bleachers into a barbershop pic.twitter.com/YntFyAcAek — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 17, 2022

The downturn the Yankees have been on has caused their World Series odds to drop, and first baseman Anthony Rizzo had a meltdown in the dugout.

Despite the loss to the Rays, New York remains nine games up in the American League East over Tampa Bay. Though, a championship is on the eyes of the team and its fanbase.