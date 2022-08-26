Tacko Fall Believes Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Has Been ‘Very Disrespected’

NESN Logo Sign In

Those serving as pro-Jaylen Brown advocates, not in favor of the Boston Celtics dealing the star forward this offseason, continue to express their support for the 25-year-old.

Former Celtics big man Tacko Fall, who signed a one-year deal to play in the Chinese Basketball Association on Wednesday, spoke with Bally Sports’ NBA insider Brandon Robinson to vocalize his support for his former teammate of two seasons in Boston following an offseason of rumors that linked Brown to the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant.

“I think Jaylen is very disrespected,” Fall told Robinson. “I think he doesn’t get the praise he deserves sometimes and he’s a great player. Jaylen is nice, and for him, he just gotta keep doing what he’s doing. He’s very focused, he’s very locked in. He knows what he wants to accomplish, and they’re doing well.”

Fall added: “The outside noise doesn’t really matter. It’s what the organization thinks of him, and I know the organization thinks greatly of him, and I know he loves Boston, so that’s all that matters.”

On Tuesday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens did his part in helping ease the trade talks surrounding Brown during an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria, & Mego.”

During last season?s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Brown led the Celtics in points (23.5) and field goals made (8.3) per game during the six-game series.