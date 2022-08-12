We Tracked Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Throughout Patriots-Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you thought Thursday night would give us a better idea of who will call offensive plays for the Patriots this season… think again!

Seriously, the situation is more confusing now than it was a week or so ago, when it seemed like Matt Patricia was locked in as New England’s new offensive play-caller. And while Thursday night’s preseason loss to the New York Giants didn’t necessarily change our minds about Patricia’s role this season, it did plant more than a seed of doubt, and also made it seem like the Patriots truly might be considering some unorthodox ideas.

We followed Patricia’s movements throughout Thursday night’s preseason opener. But we also tracked Bill Belichick and Joe Judge, both of whom have been rumored as possible candidates to fill the play-calling vacancy.

Here are the top things that stood out, in note form:

— Patricia clearly delivered plays to quarterback Brian Hoyer during the first drive, holding a playsheet in front of his face and talking into a headset. After the drive, he conferred with Belichick and Judge for a couple of minutes before making his way over to the offensive line — remember: He’s listed as an o-line coach — which was being coached up by center David Andrews.

— Patricia again called plays on the second drive. When the Patriots were near the end zone, Hoyer called a timeout and walked to the sideline where he was greeted by Patricia — along with Belichick and Judge.

— After Tyquan Thornton caught a two-yard touchdown, Patricia went over a few things with Hoyer on the bench before again meeting with Judge and Belichick. He then cracked a couple jokes with Mac Jones and walked over to the offensive linemen.