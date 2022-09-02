49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo ‘Not Too Concerned’ About Backup Role

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers will open up their 2022-23 season with two starting-caliber quarterbacks within their roster, a circumstance that doesn’t faze 30-year-old veteran Jimmy Garoppolo according to his latest media presser.

Garoppolo, who spent much of the offseason on questionable terms with the 49ers in regards to his future with the organization, addressed his return fulfilling a backup role on Thursday — speaking with reporters for the first time since enduring an NFC Championship loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January and since agreeing to a contract restructure with the 49ers.

“Me and Trey (Lance), honestly, I know a lot of stuff gets made in the media and (expletive) like that,” Garoppolo told reporters. “But we have a good relationship, so everyone can say what they want, but what we went through last year is very similar to this situation, so it’s not like we haven’t done it before.”

Garoppolo added: “If that’s gonna take a blow to your ego, you gotta check your ego a little bit. I think you gotta know who you are in this league, who you are as a player, who you are as a person and I think that’s going to carry you a long way. So that’s why I’m not too concerned about that.”

Last season, Garoppolo made 15 starts. This upcoming season will serve as the last for Garoppolo before becoming an unrestricted free agent.