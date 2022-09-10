Alex Cora, Rich Hill Feel Very Different About MLB Rule Changes

NESN Logo Sign In

Both Alex Cora and Rich Hill have been around the game of baseball for a long time, but how they feel about Major League Baseball’s rule changes differs quite a bit.

MLB on Friday announced a slew of changes that will happen in 2023 including a pitch clock, bigger bases and banning the shift. Hill clearly was not a fan of the bases being three inches bigger, as shown on NESN prior to the Boston Red Sox’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Rich Hill is not a fan of the news the bases will be slightly larger in 2023… pic.twitter.com/eojGy5S65Q — NESN (@NESN) September 9, 2022

But it’s not the bases Hill has the biggest problem with.

“I mean there’s definitely gonna be implications on the integrity of the game,” Hill said on NESN’s pregame coverage. “The outcomes are gonna be dictated by a clock, which is unfortunate. And I think — I’m not the only player who feels strongly about this — but I talked with almost everybody in this locker room and nobody likes the ideas of having the game being dictated because of a clock.

“Everyone wants the game to move quicker. I do too, I want the game to move quicker. But I think, again, that concerted effort can happen if we are brought a challenge as opposed to, ‘Hey, what’s the incentive?’ If I work really quickly as a pitcher am I going to be able to accrue time later in the game? So if I’m really efficient through the first three innings do I buy extra time as the game goes on? No, I don’t get a credit for that. But we’ll see how the reaction Is. I just don’t like the fact that nobody has a say in it, that’s what’s tough.”

There are many players on the Red Sox roster currently who came up from Triple-A Worcester this season, including Brayan Bello, who have been used to the pitch clock, so it would be interesting to hear who Hill talked to in that locker room.