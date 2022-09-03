Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Visits Students At Kanye West’s Donda Academy

Brown faced one unexpected dunk attempt

by

4 hours ago

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown continues to build his bond with rapper and fashion icon Kanye West.

“Donda Academy 3 kids gave me their autograph today and said they will be famous I believe them,” Brown captioned his latest Instagram post — sharing a ten-photo slide show of Brown, who sported some Adidas Yeezy attire, spending a day and hanging out with students of the school.

West opened the Simi Valley, Calif. private school for grades K-12 back in 2021. The 45-year-old artist also shared the occasion of having an NBA star visit his school, on his Instagram account.

“@dondasports @fchwpo (Brown’s username) at Donda,” West captioned the post — containing four images of Brown with students, accompanied by a video of several students attempting to dunk on the 2021 All-Star, with one attempt succeeding.

Back in May, Brown became the first NBA player to sign with Donda Sports — West’s sports marketing agency. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and current NFL free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown are also fellow clients.

More Celtics:

Ex-Celtic Tremont Waters Has Impressive FIBA AmeriCup Showing
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
Previous Article

Here’s How Rafael Devers Fixed His Swing To Begin Scorching Hot Tear
CT Sun forward Alyssa Thomas
Next Article

How Oddsmakers View WNBA Semifinal Game 3 Of CT Sun-Sky

Picked For You

Related