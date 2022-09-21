Celtics’ Robert Williams’ Likely Impact On Grant Williams’ Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have yet to address an upcoming contract situation with forward Grant Williams, and one teammate could play a key role in the outcome.

Robert Williams III, entering his fifth NBA season in 2023, could likely serve as a factor in the constraints within the next contract for his teammate. According to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, a highly-reliable outside shooter for the Celtics last season, Grant Williams could likely be in store for a payday much like that of his 6-foot-9 teammate.

However, as reported by Deveney, a league source revealed that “optimism” remains in place for an extension between both sides to take place.

“One of the most complicating factors on a Celtics-Grant Williams contract extension is what they’re paying a fellow Williams, big man Robert Williams,” Deveney wrote on Tuesday. “Because of his history of injury, Robert Williams got an extension worth four years and $54 million last year with incentives, though he clearly outplayed that deal over the course of this season.”

Last season, Grant Williams’ third campaign with the Celtics, the 23-year-old connected on 1.4 three-point attempts per game while shooting 41.1% from the outside and averaging 7.8 points per game — all career-highs.

“The consensus around the league had been that Grant Williams would get what Robert Williams got, something in that range of four years and $48 million, and maybe around $55 million with incentives,” Deveney wrote. “Grant Williams will likely ask for more, though?four years and $55-60 million or so, according to rival team executives.”

On Sept. 2, reports indicated that the Celtics paused extension talks with the 2019 NBA Draft selection.