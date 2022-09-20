Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams To Miss Start Of Season Due To Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems the Boston Celtics will start the 2022-23 season shorthanded with Robert Williams reportedly undergoing surgery on his left knee this week.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Williams will have an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and is expected to need four-to-six weeks to recover. The plan is for Williams to undergo the procedure this week with the Celtics kicking off their regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18 — four weeks from Tuesday.

Williams, as Celtics fans will recall, had meniscus surgery in March but returned to play during Boston’s playoff run to the NBA Finals. When at his best, the high-flying Williams made a massive contribution on both ends of the floor. Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum shared multiple times how Williams helped the Celtics reach their ceiling as a team, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

For what it’s worth, the Celtics will play seven regular-season games within the next six weeks.