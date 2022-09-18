Chaim Bloom, Tom Caron Talk Xander Bogaerts’ Impact On Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Earlier this week, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom stopped by the Fenway Studio for a chat with Tom Caron ahead of the Red Sox’s matchup against the Yankees.

They discussed upcoming offseason planning for the organization, including the question of Xander Bogaerts’ future with the team. Bloom had nothing but high praise for the shortstop — fitting as Bogaerts reached a milestone 1400 career hits on Sunday in Boston’s 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Listen to what Bloom had to say in the video above