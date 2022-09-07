CT Sun Wrap: Sun Throttle Sky To Force Winner-Take-All Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun staved off elimination in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals by taking down the Chicago Sky, 104-80, at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday night.

The Sun’s victory ties up the series at 2-2 and forces a winner-take-all Game 5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Needing a win to keep their season alive, the Sun played like it. They dictated play from the opening whistle and never trailed in the contest.

Connecticut set the tone in a myriad of ways, but probably most importantly with a tremendous start as they got out to a 22-6 lead.

The Sun also turned in stellar offensive showing, something they’ve had difficulty with against the Sky’s stingy defense. Strong ball movement opened up the floor, with Connecticut shooting a pristine 56.9% from the field. The Sun ended up hitting a high-water mark for points this postseason and set a WNBA postseason record for points in the paint.

Connecticut’s defense was not to be outdone, though. They hustled all over the floor and controlled the boards as they held a 39-23 rebound advantage. The Sun also bottled up Sky star Candance Parker to just 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting.