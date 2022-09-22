Enes Freedom Takes Victory Lap After Ime Udoka Lands In Hot Water

NESN Logo Sign In

Enes Freedom found some satisfaction in a franchise-altering development that rocked the Celtics.

Fresh off Boston’s trip to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first season as head coach, Ime Udoka reportedly is set to be suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 campaign. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Udoka violated a franchise policy by having an improper, consensual relationship with a woman who is a part of the Celtics’ staff.

Ever since he was traded away from Boston back in February, Freedom rarely has missed an opportunity to criticize or throw shade at his former team. As such, it was no surprise the free-agent center took to Twitter as the Udoka saga unfolded.

“No need for revenge,” Freedom tweeted Thursday morning. “Just sit back and wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves and if you’re lucky, God will let you watch. Karma!”

With Udoka sidelined, the Celtics reportedly are expected to be coached this season by Joe Mazzulla, an assistant who’s been with the organization since June 2019.